ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League and the United States men’s national team

Messi, Ronaldo have opposite starts with new clubs

Lionel Messi has a knee injury and Paris Saint-Germain a keen focus on one competition, while Manchester United is putting Cristiano Ronaldo in a great place to have a hot start.

What’s in store for two of history’s greatest footballers moving forward?

PL Matchweek 5 review: Manchester City in trouble?

What to make of Man City’s 0-0 draw with Southampton, and what else can we glean from an interesting weekend in the Premier League?

USMNT players inconsistent in leagues abroad

Ebbs and flows for the USMNT players in Europe. And right now… a lot of ebbs with injured and/or struggling stars.

Premier League Matchweek 6 preview

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend with big, big games including a North London derby and Chelsea meeting Man City.

