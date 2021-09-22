Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Premier League’s expected points totals aligned its true table, No. 4 Brentford would be hosting No. 2 Liverpool in a seismic tilt on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alas, the Bees boast two draws and a loss from their five matches while Liverpool’s dropped points just once, a draw.

The Reds have conceded just one goal this season, while Brentford’s been nearly as stingy. Liverpool, however, also boasts firepower with the Premier League’s best expected goals total and second-highest actual goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Liverpool.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

The Bees are without three: Shandon Baptiste (suspension), Mads Sorensen (knee), and Joshua Dasilva (hip).

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Liverpool is missing Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Thiago Alcantara (calf), while Naby Keita (ankle), Neco Williams (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (COVID-19), and Roberto Firmino (thigh) are question marks.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Brentford win delivers +575 compared to +325 for a draw. It’s little surprise that Liverpool’s hot start and reputation have it at -209 to win.

Prediction

This just might present the opportunity for a surprise result, if Brentford can find the back of the net. Can the Bees also manage to keep Liverpool off the board at a raucous home ground? Ehhhhh…. Brentford 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

