Juve’s Allegri: Weston McKennie ‘should have scored at least four goals’

Juventus coach Max Allegri simultaneously praised and demanded more from American midfielder Weston McKennie after The Old Lady won its first Serie A match of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

McKennie went 90 minutes in Juve’s 3-2 comeback win over Spezia, taking three shots and offering one key pass while completing 5-of-5 long balls.

But, according to Allegri we could be talking about a historic performance, not simply a good one.

“There are players who have important qualities and who need to improve,” Allegri said. “[Weston] McKennie for example, should have scored at least four goals and those chances make the difference.”

Allegri also said that regardless of fan expectations, he can’t be the coach who reads his players the riot act every game. Juve has to learn to produce more wins.

“I can’t beat them every day. Today we won an important match,” Allegri said. “We have to get out of the comfort zone, football is made up of suffering and fatigue. We don’t have to look at the table. We try to put our first win next to the first at home against Sampdoria.”

Juve is now 1-2-2, good for five points, and sits 13th with a minus-1 goal differential.

