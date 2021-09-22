League Cup draw: Chelsea, Arsenal at home; Man City away to West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be at least one lower-division side in the League Cup quarterfinals after Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland were drawn together on Wednesday.

The matches, which will be played October 26 and 27, won’t have any traditional big-name rivalries among them, though there are five all-Premier League encounters.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s cup roundup | Wednesday’s results ]

Liverpool got the rub of the green with a visit to Preston North End, while Brentford will head to Stoke City.

Man City gets a tricky trip to West Ham, who just sent Manchester United packing, while Chelsea meets Southampton and Arsenal tangles with Leeds.

Tottenham’s off to Burnley after outlasting Wolves in penalties at the Molineux, while Leicester City is set to entertain Brighton and Hove Albion.

League Cup fourth round draw

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke City vs Brentford

West Ham vs Man City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley vs Tottenham

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

Preston North End vs Liverpool

