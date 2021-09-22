League Cup draw: Chelsea, Arsenal at home; Man City away to West Ham

There will be at least one lower-division side in the League Cup quarterfinals after Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland were drawn together on Wednesday.
The matches, which will be played October 26 and 27, won’t have any traditional big-name rivalries among them, though there are five all-Premier League encounters.
Liverpool got the rub of the green with a visit to Preston North End, while Brentford will head to Stoke City.
Man City gets a tricky trip to West Ham, who just sent Manchester United packing, while Chelsea meets Southampton and Arsenal tangles with Leeds.
Tottenham’s off to Burnley after outlasting Wolves in penalties at the Molineux, while Leicester City is set to entertain Brighton and Hove Albion.
League Cup fourth round draw
Chelsea vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Leeds
Stoke City vs Brentford
West Ham vs Man City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley vs Tottenham
Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland
Preston North End vs Liverpool