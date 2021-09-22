Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The League Cup third round sees Premier League giants enter the fray, as plenty of huge all-PL clashes have been set up.

With four all-Premier League ties set up in the last 32, there will be some massive clashes coming up.

Manchester United host West Ham, Chelsea welcome Aston Villa, Tottenham travel to Wolves and Liverpool beat Norwich.

Reigning champions Manchester City hammered third-tier Wycombe Wanderers, while Arsenal host third-tier AFC Wimbledon.

There were a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Leeds edged past Fulham on penalties, Southampton did likewise versus Sheffield United, while Burnley eased past Rochdale in the end and Everton lost on penalties to QPR.

Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Third round (September 21-22)

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

League Cup third round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, September 21

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Watford vs Stoke City

Fulham vs Leeds United

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Burnley vs Rochdale

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic

QPR vs Everton

Wednesday, September 22

Brighton vs Swansea – 2:30pm ET

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolves vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

League Cup score predictions

Tuesday, September 21

Manchester City 4-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Watford 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke win on penalty kicks)

Fulham 2-1 Leeds United

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Burnley 3-1 Rochdale

Norwich City 1-3 Liverpool

Preston North End 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton

Brentford 3-1 Oldham Athletic

QPR 1-1 Everton (QPR win on penalty kicks)

Wednesday, September 22

Brighton 1-2 Swansea – 2:30pm ET

Millwall 1-1 Leicester City (Millwall win on penalty kicks)

Wolves 3-1 Tottenham

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Arsenal 5-1 AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea 3-2 Aston Villa

