Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fifth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool dominate our player Power Rankings after some impressive wins, as plenty of the big boys continue put down a marker early in the season.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden all still working towards full fitness, plenty more stars will be included in this list in the weeks to come.

There were also some new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is going to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 5

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4

2. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Up 1

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 5

4. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry

5. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – Down 4

6. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) – Even

7. David de Gea (Man United) – Up 10

8. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – Up 6

9. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) – Down 7

10. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – New entry

11. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – Down 4

12. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – New entry

13. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3

14. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – New entry

15. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) – New entry

16. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – New entry

17. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) – New entry

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

19. Neal Maupay (Brighton) – New entry

20. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) – New entry

