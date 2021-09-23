Arsenal vs Tottenham: Neither side of north London is particularly pleased with its start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, making Sunday’s derby at the Emirates Stadium all the more meaningful — and interesting (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ARSENAL vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

The Gunners didn’t pick up their first point (or score their first goal) until the fourth game of the season. Now, they’ve won two in a row (each over relegation-threatened sides, by the narrowest of 1-0 margins) without impressing beyond the fact that Thomas Partey made it through 75 minutes without re-aggravating an old injury or picking up a new one. The calls for Mikel Arteta’s job have quieted for the time being, until Arsenal next suffer defeat, at which point #ArtetaOut will trend again. Of course, inversely, beating an already downtrodden Tottenham and adding to their growing misery in the north London derby would go a long way toward bringing the squad closer together and re-instilling the confidence that’s been slowly beaten out of them over the last few seasons.

As for Tottenham, Nuno Espirito Santo’s main concern will be that Harry Kane shows up and shows out for the first time in the Premier League this season. No, the version of Kane which has little to no influence on the game and has taken four shots in four appearances won’t do the trick — and Kane knows that. Perhaps this is Kane’s response to being denied his desperately desired transfer to Manchester City, and that would be a shame because he’s doing more damage to his Tottenham legacy — something he cares very deeply about — every time he looks generally unbothered by the football being played around him, without him. It’s a far worse look than the amateurish transfer plot.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+120) | Tottenham (+225) | Draw (+225)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

There is one thing Arsenal and Tottenham fans can agree on: They’re eternally thankful to have one another, to delight in the misery of the other side only to ignore their own burning building of a club for just a moment. That extends to what happens on the field as well, as two struggling sides become increasingly desperate from minute 1 to 90. It breeds drama (of the good and bad variety), controversy, joy and heartache. Prediction: all of the above. Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS