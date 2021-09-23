Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Manchester City is the marquee game in the Premier League, and the soccer world, this weekend (Watch live, Saturday, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two title favorites collide.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have had some intriguing tactical battle, not just over the last few months but over many years. Tuchel has had Guardiola’s number recently, as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

Chelsea have started this season on fire, while Manchester City have been a little up and down as their failure to sign a new star central striker to replace Sergio Aguero is a little concerning.

Focusing on this game: with Kevin de Bruyne against N’Golo Kante, Ruben Dias against Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish against Cesar Azpilicueta just a few of the battles to keep an eye, everything is set up for it to be one of the games of the season. If not the game of the season.

Here’s the key info ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester City this weekend, including team news, the latest odds, our score prediction and how to watch this monster clash.

Chelsea team news, injuries, predicted lineup

The big injury concern for Chelsea heading into this game is goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. He injured himself against Zenit in the UEFA Champions League and missed the wins against Tottenham and Aston Villa, as Kepa came in and did very well as his back-up. Thomas Tuchel confirmed to ProSoccerTalk that Christian Pulisic is progressing well after his recent ankle injury. He last played for Chelsea in late August, but may make the bench this Saturday.

—– Mendy —–

—- Christensen —- Silva —- Rudiger —-

—- Azpilicueta —- Kante —- Jorginho —- Alonso —-

—- Mount —- Havertz —-

—– Lukaku —–

Manchester City team news, injuries, predicted lineup

Guardiola has some big defensive injuries as John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain out with a muscle injury and groin problem respectively. Benjamin Mendy is suspended, while Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are all big doubts for this game.

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Dias — Ake — Cancelo —

—– Fernandinho —–

—- Mahrez —- De Bruyne —- Foden —- Grealish —-

—– Sterling —–

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are priced at +165 to win, and so too are Manchester City. This really is as even as it gets. The draw is +220.

Prediction

This is such a tight game to call and I can see it ending in a draw in an intense physical and tactical battle. For many Chelsea are the favorites to prevail, but never write off Man City under Pep Guardiola. I’m going to sit firmly on the fence. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City, stream live, TV channel and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

