Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (thigh)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (thigh), John McGinn (head), Matt Targett (abductor) | OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (loan – parent club), Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (knee), Alexis Mac Allister (back), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Adam Webster (hamstring)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Brownhill (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (ankle) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Edouard Mendy (groin)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (calf), Andre Gomes (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Jordan Pickford (shoulder), Seamus Coleman (thigh) Fabian Delph (shoulder)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (groin), Jack Harrison (undisclosed), Luke Ayling (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Pascal Struijk (suspension), Diego Llorente (undisclosed), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Naby Keita (ankle), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (knock), Rodrigo (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (groin), John Stones (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Todd Cantwell (undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Daniel Bachmann (knee)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Rayan Ait Nouri (head), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)