Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (thigh), John McGinn (head), Matt Targett (abductor) | OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (loan – parent club), Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (knee), Alexis Mac Allister (back), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Adam Webster (hamstring)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Brownhill (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (ankle) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Edouard Mendy (groin)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (calf), Andre Gomes (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Jordan Pickford (shoulder), Seamus Coleman (thigh) Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (groin), Jack Harrison (undisclosed), Luke Ayling (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Pascal Struijk (suspension), Diego Llorente (undisclosed), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Naby Keita (ankle), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (knock), Rodrigo (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (groin), John Stones (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Todd Cantwell (undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Jack Stephens (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Daniel Bachmann (knee)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Rayan Ait Nouri (head), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

