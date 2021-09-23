Premier League odds for the sixth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 6 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Chelsea vs Manchester City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and Manchester United vs Aston Villa taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa

Everton 3-1 Norwich City

Leicester 2-0 Burnley

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Watford 1-1 Newcastle

Southampton 1-1 Wolves

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leeds 2-1 West Ham

Brentford 2-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 25: (-264) Man United v. Aston Villa (+650). Draw: +380

Saturday, September 25: (+165) Chelsea v. Man City (+165). Draw: +220

Saturday, September 25: (+185) Leeds v. West Ham (+130). Draw: +255

Saturday, September 25: (-167) Everton v. Norwich City (+500). Draw: +270

Saturday, September 25: (+125) Watford v. Newcastle (+220). Draw: +225

Saturday, September 25: (-182) Leicester v. Burnley (+500). Draw: +300

Saturday, September 25: (+575) Brentford v. Liverpool (-223). Draw: +333

Sunday, September 26: (+160) Southampton v. Wolves (+175). Draw: +215

Sunday, September 26: (+120) Arsenal v. Tottenham (+225). Draw: +225

Monday, September 27: (+190) Crystal Palace v. Brighton (+150). Draw: +210

