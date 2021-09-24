Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton looks to get back on the proverbial horse after a surprising league loss, and winless Norwich City will hope to catch the Toffees off guard at Goodison Park on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Canaries, in theory, provide the Toffees a near-perfect chance to avenge its first PL loss of the season under Rafa Benitez, and Everton started that trip when it outlasted QPR in a midweek cup win.

Norwich City, meanwhile, just wants to breathe a little bit, 0-5 and falling to Liverpool in the League Cup. It’s been a brutal schedule to start the season and Daniel Farke knows his team can do better (but how much remains a very real question).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Norwich City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Chelsea vs Manchester City: Lineups, prediction, team news, odds, how to... Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, start time, odds,... Manchester United vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time,...

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Richarlison, Jordan Pickford, and Seamus Coleman are out through the international break, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is working back from a quad injury. Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes are both nursing calf injuries but could play, while Fabian Delph and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are out.

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup

Todd Cantwell could be back in the team but the game will come too soon for Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, and Przemyslaw Placheta.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton is a heavy favorite at Goodison Park, paying out at -167 for a win and just +270 for a draw. Norwich City would deliver +500 if it extends Everton’s league woes by a game.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Not this Everton and not this Norwich, especially under a disciplinarian like Rafa Benitez who is at the peak of his early tenure powers. Everton 3-1 Norwich City.

How to watch Everton vs Norwich City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola