Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnley’s miserable start to the season heads to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, where Leicester City’s been uneven early in the Premier League season (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Clarets have just one point and three goals through five matches, leaving them 19th on the table following a very tricky run of fixtures.

Leicester has two wins but is yet to win the expected goals battle in a single league match this season, outplayed in a win over Wolves and a loss to Man City at the KP.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City vs Burnley.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Chelsea vs Manchester City: Lineups, prediction, team news, odds, how to... Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, start time, odds,...

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup

James Justin and Wesley Fofana are out of the lineup for Leicester.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

Josh Brownhill may be back from a dead leg, while Wayne Hennessey is 50-50. Connor Roberts, Dale Stephens, and Kevin Long will not play.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester is a heavy favorite at -182 for a win, while Burnley getting all three points gives out +500 odds. A draw is +300.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Something’s gotta give here, and Maxwell Cornet and Chris Wood both seem due to deliver goals for Burnley. Their status as visitors against a Leicester side stung by officiating in a loss to Brighton could betray hopes of a win. Leicester City 1-1 Burnley.

How to watch Leicester City vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola