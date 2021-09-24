Watford vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, odds, pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Watford or Newcastle wants to stay in the Premier League next season, they’ll need to win — not draw — matches like Saturday’s tilt at Vicarage Road (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Well, of course, they’ll have to win a lot of matches and get a healthy amount of draws, but you get the general idea.

Watford, so far, looks far more likely to do that given that Newcastle is yet to collect three points this season. The Hornets beat Aston Villa and Leeds to go with three losses, while Newcastle can only boast draws versus Leeds and Southampton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Newcastle.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

The statuses of Kiko Femenia (other) and Joao Pedro (knee) are up in the air.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

The Magpies are waiting on the statuses of Joe Willock (ankle), Freddie Woodman (knock), and Jonjo Shelvey (calf), while Paul Dummett (calf), Callum Wilson (thigh), and Martin Dubravka (foot) will most likely not be available.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Watford win is the most likely outcome according to the oddsmakers, paying +125 compared to +225 for a draw and +220 for a Newcastle victory at Vicarage Road.

Prediction

How about goals, for one thing? Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be joined by Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr — amongst others — in producing speed and chances. Should be a better watch than this fixture’s been in recent years. Watford 2-2 Newcastle.

How to watch Watford vs Newcastle live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

