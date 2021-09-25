Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yoane Wissa’s first Premier League goal was the last of six split evently between Brentford and Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt also scored for the Bees, who scored early but trailed 2-1 and 3-2.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones scored for Liverpool — Salah netting his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds — but the Reds didn’t get a save out of Alisson Becker despite taking 16 shots and holding a huge advantage in possession.

Liverpool goes a point above Man City, Chelsea, Everton, and Manchester United atop the PL table, their 14 points five better than ninth-place Brentford.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Klopp, Frank marvel after Liverpool, Brentford produce six goals NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start... Everton vs Norwich: Toffees trounce lifeless Canaries

Brentford vs Liverpool final score, stats

Final score: Brentford 3, Liverpool 3

Goals scored: Pinnock (27′), Jota (31′), Salah (54′), Janelt (63′), Jones (67′), Wissa (82′)

Shots: Liverpool, 16-12

Shots on target: Liverpool, 6-4

Possession: Liverpool 67%

Three things we learned

1. Bees afraid of no one: At no point over 90 minutes did Brentford look intimidated or forlorn despite trailing twice after holding an early lead. This was a committed performance from Thomas Frank’s men, who had answers at every turn.

2. Salah’s blip sours historic day: Mohamed Salah, once cast-off by Chelsea, will one day look back on his 100 Premier League goals coming from his second chance and he’ll love it. But for at least the night, he’ll be more concerned with a late flub that could’ve buried the game for Brentford.

3. Raya’s outstanding save saves the day: What a close-range save we saw from David Raya in stoppage time to keep a point with the hosts, the type that had thousands shaking their heads in a combination of “Of course, this game” and “How exactly did he do that?”

Man of the Match: Vitaly Janelt

This could be anyone, so we’ll give it to Brentford’s very busy midfielder who scored and had two key passes in the draw.

Brentford vs Liverpool recap

Bryan Mbeumo was a constant threat early when Liverpool did not have the ball.

As for when the Reds did have possession, it became clear that Brentford’s early-season defensive performances were not a fluke.

Ethan Pinnock got on the end of a seeing-eye cross through the box to push home a Brentford equalizer, but he had too good a view of Liverpool’s equalizer when Jordan Henderson crossed to Diogo Jota.

Jota might’ve had it 2-1 when he snapped at a rebound of a saved Curtis Jones effort, but Bees goalkeeper David Raya was quick to react and force a corner kick.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It was Raya v Jota again in the 49th minute when the keeper swatted away a half-sighted look on frame.

The Reds did go up through Salah’s 100th Premier League goal, but Brentford had an answer through Janelt.

Jones gave the Reds a second lead of the night with a vicious shot that deflected off Kristoffer Ajer to hamstring Raya in the 67th minute.

Salah missed a chance to put it away in the 77th minute, popping the ball over Raya and the crossbar.

That appeared costly when Wisse, fresh into the game, cleaned up a mess after an off-balance Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t deal with a cross. The Congolese popped the ball over a charging Alisson Becker.

Follow @NicholasMendola