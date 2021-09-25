Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings were intriguing to dish out, as a tense tactical battle played out at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

City were victorious, as Gabriel Jesus’ second half goal secured the win for Pep Guardiola’s boys as they made a statement early in the season.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea were given a bit of a reality check after their fine start to the season, as the Blues never truly got a grip of this game.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here are a look at the Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player.

Latest Premier League news Chelsea vs Manchester City reaction, analysis, videos Southampton vs Wolves: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,... Arsenal vs Tottenham: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,...

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7 – Made two fine stops from Grealish and couldn’t do anything on City’s goal.

Cezar Azpilicueta: 5 – Given a tough outing at right wing-back by Grealish in the second half.

Andreas Christensen: 6 – Not his best day on the ball, as City pressed him.

Antonio Rudiger: 6 – See above. Solid as ever with blocks, but wasn’t able to play out of the back.

Reece James: 6 – Off injured early in the first half. Was playing it quite safe before that.

Jorginho: 6 – Never got control of the game as Chelsea couldn’t match City’s tempo.

Mateo Kovacic: 7 – Chelsea’s best player. Some great long passes to try and find the forwards. Almost scored in second half.

N’Golo Kante: 6 – Played 60 minutes. Was a little off the pace as De Bruyne and Foden buzzed around him.

Marcos Alonso: 6 – Pinned back by Gabriel Jesus as he lacked his usual attacking threat.

Timo Werner: 5 – Was a threat on the break and never stopped running. But looks so nervous in final third.

Romelu Lukaku: 5 – Scored but was offside. Struggled to get chances. Made opportunities for his teammates.

Substitutes

Thiago Silva (29′ on for James): 6 – Solid but Foden’s movement caused problems.

Kai Havertz (60′ on for Kante): 6 – Tried to make forward runs but not much help.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (76′ on for Jorginho): 6 – Some nice touches and runs.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Dealt with crosses really well late on. Calm as ever on the ball.

Kyle Walker: 7 – Solid and steady at right back. Tried his best to get forward.

Ruben Dias: 8 – Imperious display to keep Lukaku quiet. Led by example with the captain’s armband on.

Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Very good return to the side. Could have scored in second half.

Joao Cancelo: 6 – Worked hard to deny Werner counters in second half. Little sloppy on the ball.

Rodri: 8 – Superb return to the team. Mopped up everything and positioning was so good.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Very steady return. Some lovely passes and flicks. Played just under Foden as their positions caused problems.

Bernardo Silva: 7 – Worked so hard to keep the ball and tracked back defensively. Getting back to his best.

Gabriel Jesus: 8 – Worked so hard to stop Alonso getting forward. Got a goal and Guardiola had high praise for the forward who started on the right.

Phil Foden: 7 – Silky display. Worked so so hard in the false nine role. Didn’t see a lot of the ball but some great flicks.

Jack Grealish: 8 – Superb in second half as City wrestled control of game. Went close three times and turned Azpilicueta inside out.

Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez (81′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Helped City keep the ball late on.

Raheem Sterling (87′ on for Grealish): N/A

Fernandinho (87′ on for Foden): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports