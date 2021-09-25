LONDON — Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings were intriguing to dish out, as a tense tactical battle played out at Stamford Bridge.
[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]
City were victorious, as Gabriel Jesus’ second half goal secured the win for Pep Guardiola’s boys as they made a statement early in the season.
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea were given a bit of a reality check after their fine start to the season, as the Blues never truly got a grip of this game.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Here are a look at the Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player.
Chelsea player ratings
Edouard Mendy: 7 – Made two fine stops from Grealish and couldn’t do anything on City’s goal.
Cezar Azpilicueta: 5 – Given a tough outing at right wing-back by Grealish in the second half.
Andreas Christensen: 6 – Not his best day on the ball, as City pressed him.
Antonio Rudiger: 6 – See above. Solid as ever with blocks, but wasn’t able to play out of the back.
Reece James: 6 – Off injured early in the first half. Was playing it quite safe before that.
Jorginho: 6 – Never got control of the game as Chelsea couldn’t match City’s tempo.
Mateo Kovacic: 7 – Chelsea’s best player. Some great long passes to try and find the forwards. Almost scored in second half.
N’Golo Kante: 6 – Played 60 minutes. Was a little off the pace as De Bruyne and Foden buzzed around him.
Marcos Alonso: 6 – Pinned back by Gabriel Jesus as he lacked his usual attacking threat.
Timo Werner: 5 – Was a threat on the break and never stopped running. But looks so nervous in final third.
Romelu Lukaku: 5 – Scored but was offside. Struggled to get chances. Made opportunities for his teammates.
Substitutes
Thiago Silva (29′ on for James): 6 – Solid but Foden’s movement caused problems.
Kai Havertz (60′ on for Kante): 6 – Tried to make forward runs but not much help.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (76′ on for Jorginho): 6 – Some nice touches and runs.
Manchester City player ratings
Ederson: 6 – Dealt with crosses really well late on. Calm as ever on the ball.
Kyle Walker: 7 – Solid and steady at right back. Tried his best to get forward.
Ruben Dias: 8 – Imperious display to keep Lukaku quiet. Led by example with the captain’s armband on.
Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Very good return to the side. Could have scored in second half.
Joao Cancelo: 6 – Worked hard to deny Werner counters in second half. Little sloppy on the ball.
Rodri: 8 – Superb return to the team. Mopped up everything and positioning was so good.
Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Very steady return. Some lovely passes and flicks. Played just under Foden as their positions caused problems.
Bernardo Silva: 7 – Worked so hard to keep the ball and tracked back defensively. Getting back to his best.
Gabriel Jesus: 8 – Worked so hard to stop Alonso getting forward. Got a goal and Guardiola had high praise for the forward who started on the right.
Phil Foden: 7 – Silky display. Worked so so hard in the false nine role. Didn’t see a lot of the ball but some great flicks.
Jack Grealish: 8 – Superb in second half as City wrestled control of game. Went close three times and turned Azpilicueta inside out.
Substitutes
Riyad Mahrez (81′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Helped City keep the ball late on.
Raheem Sterling (87′ on for Grealish): N/A
Fernandinho (87′ on for Foden): N/A