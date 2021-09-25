Chelsea vs Manchester City reaction, analysis, videos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Manchester City is the marquee game in the Premier League, and the soccer world, this weekend (Watch live, Saturday, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two title favorites collide.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have had some intriguing tactical battle, not just over the last few months but over many years. Tuchel has had Guardiola’s number recently, as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

Chelsea have started this season on fire, while Manchester City have been a little up and down as their failure to sign a new star central striker to replace Sergio Aguero is a little concerning.

Focusing on this game: with Kevin de Bruyne against N’Golo Kante, Ruben Dias against Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish against Cesar Azpilicueta just a few of the battles to keep an eye, everything is set up for it to be one of the games of the season. If not the game of the season.

Here’s the key info ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester City this weekend, including team news, the latest odds, our score prediction and how to watch this monster clash.

Chelsea vs Manchester City live analysis, reaction, updates, videos! – From Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel says he felt Chelsea ‘lacked belief’ and ‘confidence’ as they defended well, but were too deep. He adds that his side played with something to lose and didn’t take risks. Tuchel adds that Man City made Chelsea play badly. Tuchel said playing in a 3-5-2 instead of a 3-4-2-1 didn’t really matter.

Pep Guardiola is talking to us now post-game, as he reflects on winning more games than any other manager in Manchester City history.

“The courage, the personality, we never lost that since the first day we arrived here. The way we played in every single game. The way they respond the players, these players, these five years we’ve been together they’ve been so strong,” Guardiola said.

🔵🔥👏 “Don’t worry about a thing. Every little thing, is gonna be alright!” sing the Manchester City fans here at full time at Stamford Bridge. Great display, and win, from #MCFC. They’re now singing about #MUFC losing. Listen to that away end go wild! #CFC #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/FpaJYBecQi — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 25, 2021

FULL TIME: After a late flurry of chances for both teams, but City hold on fairly easily. That is a statement win for City.

83rd minute: Jack Grealish is clean through but Edouard Mendy does superbly to deny him. Man City should have this win wrapped up by now. Chelsea a threat on the counter with Lukaku and Werner causing problems.

70th minute: Chelsea having a real go now. Kovacic denied after being set clean through by Lukaku, as his shot deflects wide. This is so tight and tense.

60th minute: Grealish has gone close to doubling Man City’s lead and they are rampant now.

GOALLLL! Manchester City take a deserved lead. A shot is straight at Jesus but he does brilliantly to control, turn and his deflected shot goes past Mendy in. 1-0 to City!

Manchester City grab a lead at Stamford Bridge! #MyPLMorning 📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/bkIPMKXP20 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 25, 2021

A few chants going around here at the Bridge directed at Jack Grealish. Let’s just say that Chelsea’s fans don’t like Grealish.

50th minute: Jack Grealish has flashed a shot wide, then Werner leads a counter for Chelsea as he wins a throw. It is all very tight.

🚨 HALF TIME here at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City. #MCFC look more dangerous but a solid #CFC are holding them off. For now. Live analysis and updates here on #CHEMCI ➡️ https://t.co/c5npMWPnKF pic.twitter.com/HKfbAOFeOE — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 25, 2021

HALF TIME: Not a lot of clear chances, but City certainly look more dangerous. Guardiola will be a lot happier than Tuchel with that display.

41st minute: Gabriel Jesus controls well but blazes over as City continue to look more comfortable and are not letting Chelsea out.

31st minute: Reece James is forced off with an ankle injury, as Thiago Silva comes on to replace him. Silva at center back, while Azpilicueta slots over to right wing-back. Tuchel is not happy with how deep Chelsea are sitting.

20th minute: No big chances yet for Man City or Chelsea, as Timo Werner broke away but his cross couldn’t give Lukaku a clean strike on goal. Tuchel and Guardiola both not happy with aspects of how their teams are playing.

KICK OFF: Manchester City have started brightly here. A few crosses into the box and Chelsea manage to clear. Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne both pushed up high, almost as two false nines. Foden slightly ahead of KDB. Chelsea can’t get control of the game.

🔵🙌🔥 Ready to roll here at Stamford Bridge! Chelsea vs Manchester City. Title favorites collide. How to watch live + analysis, videos from #CHEMCI #CFC #MCFC ➡️ https://t.co/ZQZ7WMASw4 pic.twitter.com/pNce6Omh1e — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 25, 2021

HELLO FROM WEST LONDON! This is an epic game and Manchester City have plenty of their stars back fit, and starting, while Chelsea have gone with what looks like a 3-5-2 formation as Werner partners Lukaku up top.

The atmosphere is crackling away here. This clash between the two title favorites is lined up to be an absolute beauty.

👋 Welcome to Stamford Bridge! Lovely morning for a big game here in west London. Chelsea vs Manchester City lineups, how to watch & live analysis ➡️ https://t.co/rkgTjrtHIX And here are my thoughts as the atmosphere is crackling! #CHEMCI 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZNNzdXMtTy — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 25, 2021

Chelsea team news, injuries, predicted lineup

The big injury concern for Chelsea heading into this game was goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. He injured himself against Zenit in the UEFA Champions League and missed the wins against Tottenham and Aston Villa, as Kepa came in and did very well as his back-up. However, Mendy is fit and starts. Thomas Tuchel confirmed to ProSoccerTalk that Christian Pulisic is progressing well after his recent ankle injury. He last played for Chelsea in late August, but he will not make the bench this Saturday. Mason Mount is out after a small knock, as Timo Werner comes in for him and N’Golo Kante and Reece James are in the starting lineup.

Manchester City team news, injuries, predicted lineup

Guardiola has had some big defensive injuries but John Stones is on the bench and Aymeric Laporte starts. Benjamin Mendy is suspended, but Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden all start. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are priced at +165 to win, and so too are Manchester City. This really is as even as it gets. The draw is +220.

Prediction

This is such a tight game to call and I can see it ending in a draw in an intense physical and tactical battle. For many Chelsea are the favorites to prevail, but never write off Man City under Pep Guardiola. I’m going to sit firmly on the fence. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City, stream live, TV channel and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

