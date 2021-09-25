Everton vs Norwich: Toffees trounce lifeless Canaries

Everton vs Norwich: Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the goals as the Toffees strolled to a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The victory sees Everton immediately bounce back from their first defeat of the season last time out. A season ago, they had 13 points from their first six games of the season with Carlo Ancelotti in charge. Now, it’s 13 points from six games with Rafa Benitez in charge. Experience matters.

Everton vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Everton 2, Norwich 0

Goal scorers: Everton (Townsend 29′ – PK, Doucoure 77′), Norwich (None)

Shots: Everton 11, Norwich 10

Shots on target: Everton 4, Norwich 2

Possession: Everton 47%, Norwich 53%

3 things we learned, Everton vs Norwich

1. Everton cruise without a worry in the world: Facing Norwich was exactly what Everton needed to bounce back from their first defeat of the season a week ago, just as the Canaries will likely be for many sides this season. It’s hard to emphasize enough just how similar Norwich are to the side that was relegated from the Premier League two seasons ago. The same defensive naivety, the same unimaginative attacking ideas to supply the same goal poacher, and almost certainly the same outcome at season’s end.

2. Rondon’s physical presence causes problems: Say what you want about Rafa Benitez signing Salomon Rondo for the third time in his career, but the Venezuelan has already improved the Toffees attack. With quicker, shiftier attackers like Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend buzzing around him, Rondon is simply asked to act as an outlet and hold the ball up after Everton win it back. Gray, Iwobi and Townsend don’t require much prompting to receive the ball and dribble forward. It’s a simple, yet effective, setup when you have the ideal personnel to deploy it.

3. They’re clearly good, but are Everton top-six contenders? We will know in roughly six weeks. Eight of their next nine games will see them face Manchester United, West Ham, Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester City, Brentford, Liverpool and Arsenal. There’s hardly a breather between now and December. That’ll show that they’re made of.

Man of the Match: Demarai Gray – More on him in a moment.

Everton vs Norwich recap, highlights

Andros Townsend makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot (goal video)

Allan was tripped as he slalomed his way past two defenders just inside the penalty area. The contact was clear and the penalty was given. Townsend left little doubt.

Abdoulaye Doucoure pokes it past Krul for 2-0 (goal video)

Speaking of Gray dribbling the ball forward and putting the opposing defense into a panic, that’s exactly what he did in the 77th minute. The gentle touch to perfectly weight the through ball, while sprinting forward at top speed, was top class.

