Klopp, Frank marvel after Liverpool, Brentford produce six goals

Liverpool scored more goals at Brentford on Saturday than the Bees’ five other Premier League opponents combined this early season.

They also allowed the Bees to nearly double their PL goal haul in a 3-3 draw at Brentford Community Stadium.

Klopp enjoyed the occasion even if he obviously would’ve preferred all the points, and he thinks the Reds simply didn’t do enough when the ball left the surface.

“We played really good football, created incredible chances,” Klopp said. “We scored three, should have scored four, five, six but they deserved their three goals and could have had four. They did very well and that’s why they deserve the result.

“The atmosphere was incredible and they fought really hard. We fought as well. But we have to be ready for a proper fight because they make a fight of it. We were, but we lost too many challenges in the air and that lost us momentum.”

Klopp also had a lot of praise for Brentford, singling out goalkeeper David Raya and not just because of a late show-stopping save.

“They are really good,” Klopp said. “The goalkeeper could have the No. 10 shirt. He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us today. Nothing to moan about.”

There was a moment late in the game when Raya made an outstanding save to deny Diogo Jota a last-gasp winner, the camera catching Klopp and Brentford boss Thomas Frank giving each other a smile and a knowing, wide-eyed look.

“Fantastic save,” Frank said. “I said to him earlier he’s been really good in the first five games but we need some big saves from you today if we’re going to get something from the game. He stepped up today.”

The Brentford manager also had a great quip on the game as a whole.

“If we could bottle this up then no problem with the petrol crisis,” Frank said. “We played brave with big determination throughout the game.”

