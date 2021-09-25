Leeds vs West Ham: Michail Antonio scored the 90th-minute winner to complete the Hammers’ comeback in a 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Saturday.

West Ham fell behind to Raphinha’s opener midway through the first half, but David Moyes’ side battled back through an own goal and Antonio’s moment of individual brilliance to secure all three points.

Leeds vs West Ham final score, stats, results

Final score: Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Goal scorers: Leeds (Raphinha 19′), West Ham (Firpo 67′ – OG, Antonio 90′)

Shots: Leeds 15, West Ham 20

Shots on target: Leeds 5, West Ham 7

Possession: Leeds 52%, West Ham 48%

3 things we learned, Leeds vs West Ham

1. Antonio does it again: He needed seven shots to do it, but Antonio bagged his fifth goal of the season (to go with three assists) and looked like a young Michael Owen while doing so. Declan Rice played a speculative ball into space, and Antonio was quickest to it by a half-step, as he touched it one side of the defender and ran around the other side before coolly sliding it past Illan Meslier.

2. Raphinha runs rampant (mostly in the first half): For 45 minutes, West Ham simply had no answers and no idea what to do with Raphinha as he ran rampant down the right wing and through the center. He scored after 19 minutes, he struck the woodwork after 34 and his agent was perhaps fielding calls from one or two of the Premier League’s big-six sides at halftime. West Ham made a much more concerted effort to get tight to Raphinha, close him down and frustrate him with a few hard, but fair, challenges. Predictably, his influence (and energy levels) waned before he was subbed off after 70 minutes.

3. Meslier brilliant, but finally beaten: Meslier was headed for a 10-save clean sheet midway through the second half, just as the tide turned and West Ham began to take control. When he went parallel to the ground to palm Tomas Soucek’s header away from his upper-90, Meslier looked unbeatable. West Ham needed not one, but two deflections to beat Meslier for an equalizer.

Man of the Match: Illan Meslier – West Ham win 3-1 or 4-1 without the goalkeeper’s stellar performance.

Leeds vs West Ham recap, highlights

Raphinha guides the opening goal past Fabianski (goal video)

The 24-year-old Brazilian is looking like he might outgrow Leeds and reach new heights after chipping in three goals and a few dazzling performances in the first six games this season. The ease with which he slots home Mateusz Klich’s cut-back cross says it all.

Michail Antonio elbows Illan Meslier as he equalizes (VAR)

Antonio planted his forearm right in the chin of Meslier in the 53rd minute, when he challenged for a cross that was ultimately spilled to the feet of Soucek. The Czech midfielder slotted the rebound home, but Antonio’s infringement was spotted on video review and the goal was (rightly) ruled out.

West Ham finally pull level on Junior Firpo own goal (video)

West Ham were fully deserving of a goal. Based on the overall quality of their play, it should have been a much more aesthetically pleasing goal. Alas, they all count the same.

