How a team views draws can dictate how successful a season’s started, and there are few more interesting cases than Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Leeds is yet to win this season, its three points all coming from split decisions to leave the hosts just above the bottom three.

West Ham’s only lost once this season, and it probably should’ve/could’ve been a draw versus Manchester United, sitting eighth on the table.

One more win would have them within a win of first-place Chelsea. One more loss? Tenth instead of eights.

You gotta win, and both clubs will feel driven to do that on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs West Ham.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Pascal Struijk is suspended, while Diego Llorente, Patrick Bamford, and Robin Koch are all out through injury. Raphinha and Jack Harrison could play but are subject to fitness, while Luke Ayling is possible but less likely.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

Ryan Fredericks appears to be West Ham’s only absence, but there are some questions around Wednesday goal scorer Manuel Lanzini.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham, even away, are viewed as slight favorites to win and carry a +130, while Leeds sits at +185 for a win. A draw nets +255.

Prediction

Leeds is desperate for a win and West Ham coming off back-to-back tilts with Manchester United, so there are reasons to think the Irons will stumble at Elland Road. But this team does feel a bit different than even the West Ham of last season. Raphinha’s status looms large but even so we’ll bet on the Irons to do enough to outscore the hosts. Leeds 1-2 West Ham.

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

