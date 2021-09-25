Leicester City vs Burnley final score: Vardy with 2 equalizers for Foxes

Jamie Vardy was responsible for three of the four goals in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Burnley at the King Power Stadium, answering his own goal with a pair of equalizers on Saturday.

Leicester City’s players will see Burnley blocking their shots well into the night, and Vardy will not want to view video of the picture-perfect header he planted inside his own far post.

But Vardy had two answers past an atypically slow Nick Pope, taking away Maxwel Cornet’s sensational side volley’s status as a deserving match-winner.

Burnley gets just its second result of the season, one point back of the top 17 places, while Leicester continues to struggle to find the form that boosted it into Europe. The Foxes are 12th with seven points.

Leicester City vs Burnley final score, statistics

Final score: Leicester City 2, Burnley 2

Scorers: Vardy o.g. (22′), Vardy (37′, 85′), Cornet (40′)

Shots: Leicester City, 22-9

Shots on goal: Leicester City, 5-3

Possession: Leicester, 67%

Three things we learned from Leicester City vs Burnley

1. Burnley undone by rare Pope errors: The Clarets defense blocked double-digit shots as Leicester City pumped attempt after attempt toward goal, but only got one save out of goalkeeper Nick Pope. The England star was simply too slow to react to both of Jamie Vardy’s attempts, and the second was especially puzzling work from Pope. He’s bailed Burnley out a number of times but failed to give his backs what they deserved on Saturday. Burnley’s been better than its record this season, but a win in place of a draw would have them in a reasonable position outside the bottom three.

2. Cornet can be Clarets’ talisman: Chris Wood is the poacher and Dwight McNeil the fireball, and Maxwel Cornet gives them another dimension that may help the other two reach their potential. The technical brilliance of his side volley was a marvel, and we still can’t believe he’s found his way to the Turf Moor set. The 24-year-old is a regular for the Ivory Coast and boasts three Champions League goals against Man City, the resume of which doesn’t usually wind up with Burnley. Their fans deserve this.

3. Vardy takes his chances (assisted by two beauts): Jamie Vardy doesn’t need too much time and space to push balls over the goal line even when keepers are at their best, but credit to Youri Tielemans — who we credit a lot — and Kelechi Iheanacho for setting him up for his brace. Iheanacho seems stuck as a super sub in the mind of Brendan Rodgers, and the Nigerian keeps delivering without complaint (as far as we can tell). You’d normally suspect he doesn’t work well with Vardy, but there’s been plenty of proof that’s not true.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy

