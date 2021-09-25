Burnley’s miserable start to the season heads to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, where Leicester City’s been uneven early in the Premier League season (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via Peacock Premium).
The visiting Clarets have just one point and three goals through five matches, leaving them 19th on the table following a very tricky run of fixtures.
Leicester has two wins but is yet to win the expected goals battle in a single league match this season, outplayed in a win over Wolves and a loss to Man City at the KP.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City vs Burnley.
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup
James Justin and Wesley Fofana are out of the lineup for Leicester.
Burnley team news, injuries, lineup
Josh Brownhill is back from a dead leg, and Wayne Hennessey is fit for the subs bench. Connor Roberts, Dale Stephens, and Kevin Long will not play.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Leicester is a heavy favorite at -182 for a win, while Burnley getting all three points gives out +500 odds. A draw is +300.
Prediction
Something’s gotta give here, and Maxwell Cornet and Chris Wood both seem due to deliver goals for Burnley. Their status as visitors against a Leicester side stung by officiating in a loss to Brighton could betray hopes of a win. Leicester City 1-1 Burnley.
