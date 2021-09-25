Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luke Shaw hobbled off with an injury for Manchester United vs Aston Villa, and so too did Harry Maguire.

That is half of United’s, and England’s, defense going down in the same game.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

As for Shaw, the England left back was subbed off in the first half at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw suffered the injury early in the first half and tried to play on.

Shaw, 26, has stayed relatively injury free for most of the last two seasons but the England international looked dejected as he hobbled off at Old Trafford.

However, 10 minutes before half time he was subbed off as Diogo Dalot replaced him. It looked like Shaw suffered a hamstring or upper leg injury, as he pulled up initially after a Manchester United attack.

As for Harry Maguire, he suffered the injury in a collision with Danny Ings in the box which Aston Villa wanted a penalty for.

Nothing was given, but United lost their captain and star center back who walked off gingerly and looked to be holding his back.

How big of an issue is this for Manchester United, England?

These injuries are a bigger problem for United than they are for England.

The Red Devils have Alex Telles as a back-up for Shaw, but the Brazilian left back has struggled since he arrived from Porto. It is likely that Diogo Dalot, a right back, will be Shaw’s stand in.

As for Maguire, Victor Lindelof will come in for him and play alongside Raphael Varane, who has looked okay but not great since he arrived this summer and gets used to the Premier League.

Shaw will be hoping this isn’t a long-term issue as he’s been superb for club and country over the last 12 months in particular, and has finally got his injury-hit career back on track.

Maguire’s injury seems less serious but he’s so important both with his play and his leadership that this is a blow for United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports