Luke Shaw hobbled off with an injury for Manchester United vs Aston Villa, as the England left back was subbed off in the first half at Old Trafford.

Shaw, 26, has stayed relatively injury free for most of the last two seasons but the England international looked dejected as he hobbled off at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw suffered the injury early in the first half and tried to play on.

However, 10 minutes before half time he was subbed off as Diogo Dalot replaced him.

It looked like Shaw suffered a hamstring or upper leg injury, as he pulled up initially after a Manchester United attack.

How big of an issue is this for Manchester United, England?

This is a bigger problem for United than it is for England.

The Red Devils have Alex Telles as a back-up for Shaw, but the Brazilian left back has struggled since he arrived from Porto.

It is likely that Diogo Dalot, a right back, will be Shaw’s stand in.

Shaw will be hoping this isn’t a long-term issue as he’s been superb for club and country over the last 12 months in particular, and has finally got his injury-hit career back on track.

