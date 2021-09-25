Man City’s Guardiola: ‘Chelsea wanted to try to attack but we were good’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola is now the all-time wins leader at Manchester City, and he did it while exorcising some ghosts.

City’s boss won his 221st game with the club, passing Les McDowall with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City beat a team that’s had its number, including in last season’s Champions League final.

“I’m so proud,” Guardiola said. “We have done this milestone at Stamford Bridge against the Champions League winners, it’s special. The spirit we have had together has been magnificent. We can lose finals but people cannot [criticize] the way we play every single game, at Stamford Bridge, at Anfield, anywhere.”

[ MORE: Three things we learned | Tuchel reaction ]

Guardiola, as he is wont to do, spoke as much about the performance as the result.

“I’m pretty sure Chelsea wanted to try to attack but we were good,” Guardiola said. “At the same time we want to try to attack them in previous games and we could not do it. Today we were able to do it a little bit better.”

Guardiola also heaped praise on Gabriel Jesus, as he has often in recent weeks, for the Brazilian forward’s commitment to the team.

The Man City manager got another goal from the striker, the 52nd of Jesus’ career, giving him two goals and three assists in five Premier League outings this season.

City has 42 wins and two draws when Jesus scores in a PL match. No losses. None. Zero.

“Gabriel is always good with everything,” Guardiola said. “You cannot say anything against him. Every single game he runs for his teammates, every single action.”

And will this end the “Man City need a center forward” talk? Unlikely.

“Sometimes we believe we need a proper striker to finish, but the important thing is the way we play,” Guardiola said. “The most important thing is doing it as a team and as a unit. It’s like last season. Sergio [Aguero] was injured all year and we won the Premier League. … It’s a good way to start this fascinating week that we have ahead of us.”

Next up is PSG in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League. Can they take six, seven, or nine points?

Follow @NicholasMendola