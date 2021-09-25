Southampton vs Wolves: Both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bruno Lage will hope to see their side kickstart the 2021-22 Premier League season when they meet at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

SOUTHAMPTON vs WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Saints are one of five Premier League sides still without a win to start the season, but it hasn’t been for lack of decent performances that on another day could have easily gone their way. The departure of star striker Danny Ings has left Southampton a bit short on reliable goal-scorers, with just three goals scored by three Saints players (plus an own goal) after five games.

Wolves, on the other hand, are even more starved for goals: two in five games — both in the same game, a 2-0 victory over Watford. The defeats? Three of the 1-0 variety and a 2-0 as well, so not a million miles off either. The case is clear for both of these sides: they work hard and defend pretty well, but they fall short at the putting the ball in the goal part.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Jack Stephens (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Rayan Ait Nouri (head), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+160) | Wolves (+175) | Draw (+215)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Probably not a lot of goals, given the two sides’ solid defensive records and horrendous goal-scoring numbers. Still, it will be an interesting battle between Southampton’s pressing and Wolves’ passive tendency to soak up pressure before countering. There’s more than one way to counter-attack your way to three points. Southampton 1-0 Wolves.

How to watch Southampton vs Wolves, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS