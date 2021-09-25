USMNT’s Weah sets up two goals for Canada’s David in Lille win (video)

There was some good, old-fashioned border chemistry on display Saturday in Ligue 1.

Timothy Weah assisted Jonathan David’s opener for Lille in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg, later drawing a penalty that David converted for the second goal.

Weah presses the Strasbourg back line and keeps the ball in play, darting toward the post and finding David for a cool finish (video at bottom).

Then Weah drove into the box (video) and had his leg chopped when he cut back to lay the ball off for a teammate.

David did not miss his chance to double Lille’s lead.

The assist is the first of the season for Weah, who missed the last USMNT camp with a thigh injury. Rest assured he would’ve been quite useful for the team’s poor attack in the first trio of World Cup qualifiers.

Lille, last season’s Ligue 1 champions, moved into seventh place with three wins and two draws through eight matches.

They’re off to Red Bull Salzburg for a Wednesday match in the Champions League before a visit from Marseille on Oct. 3.

