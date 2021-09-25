Watford vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, odds, pick

If Watford or Newcastle wants to stay in the Premier League next season, they’ll need to win — not draw — matches like Saturday’s tilt at Vicarage Road (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Well, of course, they’ll have to win a lot of matches and get a healthy amount of draws, but you get the general idea.
Watford, so far, looks far more likely to do that given that Newcastle is yet to collect three points this season. The Hornets beat Aston Villa and Leeds to go with three losses, while Newcastle can only boast draws versus Leeds and Southampton.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Newcastle.
Watford team news, injuries, lineup
Kiko Femenia (other) and Joao Pedro (knee) both passed fitness tests.
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 25, 2021
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup
The Magpies won’t have Freddie Woodman (knock) and Jonjo Shelvey (calf), while Paul Dummett (calf), Callum Wilson (thigh), and Martin Dubravka (foot) are also out.
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 25, 2015
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
A Watford win is the most likely outcome according to the oddsmakers, paying +125 compared to +225 for a draw and +220 for a Newcastle victory at Vicarage Road.
Prediction
How about goals, for one thing? Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be joined by Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr — amongst others — in producing speed and chances. Should be a better watch than this fixture’s been in recent years. Watford 2-2 Newcastle.
How to watch Watford vs Newcastle live, stream and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium