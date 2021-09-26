Crystal Palace vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday’s meeting of the unusual derby that is Crystal Palace vs Brighton will have unusually-high ramifications at a boisterous Selhurst Park (start time 3pm ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A draw for Liverpool and losses from Chelsea and Manchester United mean Brighton can go atop the Premier League table after six weeks of the 2021-22 season if the Seagulls can beat their M23 derby rivals.

Even a draw would keep Brighton within a point of leaders Liverpool and in a group with four other teams on 13 points (Everton, Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Jeffrey Schlupp can return from a thigh injury but Eberechi Eze (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (lower leg) will not be ready for the derby.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Adam Webster (thigh) is out and Enock Mwepu (groin) is unlikely, while Alexis Mac Allister (lower back) is a 50-50 shot. Yves Bissouma, perhaps the key to the Seagulls early season, faces a late fitness test.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Palace win nets +205, while a draw gets just a bit more at +210. The oddsmakers see Brighton winning as the most likely option at +140.

Prediction

Will Bissouma play? Because he’s been magnificent this season but could be the difference between an away draw or win. There isn’t much to divide the rivals’ early-season performances and this may come down to who gets the rub of the green. Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, stream and start time

Start time: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

