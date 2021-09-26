Mexico star Raul Jimenez bags first Wolves goal since skull fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raul Jimenez is back on a Premier League scoreboard, 10 months after the injury that threatened his life.

The Wolves forward was hospitalized and required cranial surgery after a gruesome head-to-head collision with Arsenal’s David Luiz last year.

Back in action, Jimenez has been part of a Wolves team that has been snakebit in front of goal for all but one PL match this young season.

This was very much a vintage Raul Jimenez goal, as the Mexican striker bodied up Jan Bednarek to the extent that the Southampton back never challenged for the ball while it was in the air.

Bednarek, did, however engage in hand-to-hand combat with the Wolves striker, won when Jimenez got lower than the back to turn the corner.

At least Bednarek put up a good fight, as Jimenez’s work to get past Mohamed Salisu required minimal effort.

