Smith-Rowe: Arsenal’s North London derby win ‘best day of my life’

A big crowd, a goal and an assist, and a North London derby win in front of his family have combined to earn Sunday’s 3-1 Arsenal win over Tottenham a fond place in Emile Smith-Rowe’s memory.

“It’s probably the best day of my life,” Smith-Rowe said. “To have my family here as well, it’s a special feeling.”

Calling the atmosphere in North London “surreal to be honest,” Smith-Rowe acknowledged that it took some resolve from Arsenal to maintain high expectations after losing three-straight to start the young season.

Now Arsenal’s won three in-a-row, and sit above Spurs on the table.

“I feel like we’ve worked so hard,” Smith-Rowe said. “We had a tough start to the season. I feel like its going really well at the moment but we need to keep our heads own.”

Smith-Rowe, 21, has a goal and an assist in seven appearances this season, giving him nine goals and eight assists in 52 senior appearances for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta called the performance “an example of what we can do,” and added that the Emirates Stadium crowd certainly didn’t hurt the occasion.

“The determination, the conviction and connection with our people. … When you are trying rebuild and trying to do the right things you have to stay by your values. Now we are creating the connection with our supporters.”

