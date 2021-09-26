Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton vs Wolves saw Raul Jimenez make his goalscoring return in the Premier League, as the Mexico star was the hero.

The Saints dominated large periods of the game but couldn’t create clear-cut chances and Jimenez made them pay in the second half, as he surged free and finished calmly to send the Wolves fans wild.

It was Jimenez’s first Premier League goal since October 2020 and first goal since he suffered a fractured skull last November.

The win was Wolves’ second of the season to move them on to six points, while Southampton are without a win in six to start the season and stay on four points.

Southampton vs Wolves final score, stats

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

Goals scored: (Jimenez 61′)

Shots: Southampton 18, Wolves 4

Shots on target: Southampton 6, Wolves 2

Possession: Southampton 57, Wolves 43

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Wolves

1. Raul Jimenez is back: He’s played pretty well this season after his return from the horrendous head injury he suffered last November, but this was the moment he craved. This was Raul Jimenez’s first Premier League goal since last October and it was a moment he will savor. It was vintage Jimenez too, as he ran through, turned Jan Bednarek inside out and had the composure to finish. Wolves are a very solid side and if Jimenez has returned to his best, then they will be pushing for a top 10 finish. He’s back.

2. Saints lack cutting edge: They looked a lot better defensively this season, which was their main aim, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are yet to win. That is because going forward they don’t look too dangerous and badly miss the clinical edge Danny Ings provided. Southampton have some winnable home games coming up, but this was a game they would have marked down as getting a win from. They are a decent side full of some talented young players, but there isn’t a ruthless edge to this Saints side. That will be the big worry for Hasenhuttl.

3. Jose Sa stands tall: He made some very good saves and the Portuguese goalkeeper is settling into life in England nicely. Sa made some nice blocks from shots inside the box, was quick to rush off his line and although there were a few shaky moments on the ball at the back for Wolves, they battled through it.

Man of the Match: Raul Jimenez – His moment of magic won it for Wolves.

Southampton started well as Tino Livramento looked dangerous down the right flank.

A few sloppy passes from both teams saw the game descend into a bit of a chaos.

Che Adams was played into a good position but his tame effort was easily saved, as Wolves steadied themselves after a slow start.

Saints thought they had taken the lead just before half time as Nathan Redmond controlled brilliantly and finished, but he was clearly offside. Jose Sa was then caught in possession but Adam Armstrong’s follow-up was straight at Sa as Wolves’ goalkeeper got away with one.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, as Saints had plenty of the ball but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Adam Armstrong did well to find Livramento and he controlled well and smashed a shot on target which Jose Sa saved well.

Mohamed Elyounoussi had a shot from distance saved well by Sa, while he also denied Adams on the rebound.

Wolves then had a few chances as Jimenez was involved, and soon he gave the away side the lead.

Jimenez latched on to a long ball, powered past Jan Bednarek, cut inside and kept his composure to make it 1-0. It was Jimenez’s first Premier League goal since his horrendous head injury last November and was an emotional moment for the Mexico star.

Southampton pushed hard for an equalizer late on as Shane Long’s shot was blocked, while Jimenez was denied by Alex McCarthy in stoppage time as he tried to double Wolves’ lead.

