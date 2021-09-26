Spurs ‘lost complete control’ in loss as Tottenham ‘got smashed’ by Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris didn’t hide from the reality of his side’s poor start to the North London derby, as Spurs were down 3-0 after 34 minutes en route to a 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

“We lost complete control in the first half,” Lloris said. “We got smashed and then had a good reaction.”

Whether that second part is true — Spurs did score in the second half — the first part is not up for debate. Arsenal fired out of the gates and Tottenham was looking around for a spark that did not arrive in London.

[ MORE: Three things learned | Player ratings ]

Harry Kane had a decent header toward the near post but Spurs would be hard-pressed to name another positive from the first 45 minutes aside from the fact that the game wasn’t 4-0 or 5-0 at the break.

“It’s frustrating and very disappointing,” Lloris said. “It’s the moment to stick together and carry on. The players were ready but we lost a bit of control. We lost the balance in the middle of the pitch. … When you concede three goals in each of the last three league games you cannot hide the problems. But we are professional. There is a long way to go. We need to stay calm.”

Nuno Espirito Santo was not pleased at all, and put the blame on, well, everyone.

“The performance was not good,” he said. “The game plan was not good. The decisions were not good. It was not a good day for us. Definitely not a good day.”

So yeah, about that big picture.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have gone from 3-0 to 3-3, allowing three goals in each of their losses.

“We have to separate each game,” Espirito Santo said. “We lost against Palace and Chelsea in different ways. Against Chelsea we had something to build on. Today we have nothing.”

#thfc Nuno: "We didn't meet the standards that our fans deserve. So my message is I promise that we'll try to fix it. That's the only message I can say with words. After that's it's work. I expect and want a different thing on the next game." — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 26, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola