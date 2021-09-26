Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes scored a stunning goal for the Columbus Crew in MLS on Saturday, as he continues to push for a call-up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Zardes, 30, often divides opinion among USMNT fans but his goal record for club and country has been very good in recent years.

And the second of his two goals against Montreal this weekend was one to remember.

Take a look at this.

Gyasi Zardes slams home from distance

Zardes got the ball out of his feet, turned and after running towards goal he spanked home a superb curler into the far top corner.

That goal was his third in his last two games a

And the goals he scored over the last week were the first since he scored for the USMNT in their Gold Cup success this summer, as he was out for a month from August after a hamstring injury.

Gyasi Zardes from outside the box! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bpexQd43H0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2021

Will he be in the USMNT squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers?

The USMNT really need a goalscorer as Josh Sargent has struggled to take his chance as the undisputed No. 9, with teenager Ricardo Pepi taking his chance in the last World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Who else is there, though? Daryl Dike has fallen down the pecking order, while Jordan Pefok is probably the next man up and the likes of Matthew Hoppe and Nicholas Gioacchini are knocking on the door for starts too.

Zardes has scored 14 goals in 62 games for the USMNT, so that’s hardly prolific, but he will give the U.S. men’s national team a focal point in their upcoming qualifiers.

With so many great attacking midfielders at their disposal (Brenden Aaron, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to mention a few) the USMNT need a focal point in their act.

Zardes, a favorite of Gregg Berhalter after their time together at Columbus, wouldn’t be the popular choice to start in the October World Cup qualifiers but he may well be the best choice.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports