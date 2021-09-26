USMNT’s Dest shines in Barcelona blowout; Fati scores on return (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergino Dest is playing some left back for club now, and USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter may only be all the more encouraged to use the Barcelona man opposite his preferred right after Sunday’s performance against Levante.

But Barcelona fans will be more encouraged by the cameo from Ansu Fati, who returned with a goal.

Dest set up Luuk de Jong’s goal as Barcelona stayed unbeaten on the young season with its third win to go with three draws, a 3-0 win at the Camp Nou.

Dest, who turns 21 on Nov. 3, has had his fair share of struggles for country and club in recent months but was one of Sunday’s best players on the pitch.

In fact, he was marvelous.

Dest went 89 minutes in the win. In addition to his assist, Dest had 99 touches, won 10-of-14 ground duels, made four tackles, completed 60-of-65 passes and 5-of-6 dribbles.

Luuk de Jong first Barcelona goal! pic.twitter.com/zd7qJFSzzW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2021

As for Fati, wow.

The teenager returned to the field and scored in stoppage time.

Fati produced a goal that shows why he didn’t blink when offered the departing Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt.

Memphis Depay also scored in the win.

