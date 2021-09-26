Wolves, Mexico star Jimenez on 1st goal since surgery: ‘I was fighting for it’

Everyone outside of the St. Mary’s faithful was happy to see Wolves striker Raul Jimenez score his first goal since suffering a fractured skull 10 months ago in a Premier League match against Arsenal.
And, frankly, even Saints fans will tip their cap to the lone goal scorer in a 1-0 Southampton loss on Sunday.
[ MORE: Three things we learned ]
It won’t hurt that Jimenez’s goal was powerful and technical, the Mexican striker bodying up Jan Bednarek and making Mohammed Salisu look silly before slotting home.
The wait was over, the relief and jubilation written all over Jimenez.
“I want to score every game [and] I knew the goal was coming,” Jimenez said. “I was fighting for it, working for it, and all the team deserve it. … I was thinking ‘When will the goal come?’. It felt really good. Four of our five games have been incredible, we need to keep going like this. We did a really good job.”
The traveling fans sang for their hero well after the final whistle, and you know it was a special moment for all of them and, of course, for Jimenez.
“The fans are always with us, supporting,” Jimenez said. “It is really important for our team, to have them supporting and shouting.”
Brilliant scenes at full-time as Raul Jimenez receives the adulation of the Wolves fans and his teammates.
That goal is absolutely huge for him and this #wwfc team. pic.twitter.com/KIvzYvZMJB
— Alex Dicken (@alexedicken) September 26, 2021