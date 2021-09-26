Wolves, Mexico star Jimenez on 1st goal since surgery: ‘I was fighting for it’

Everyone outside of the St. Mary’s faithful was happy to see Wolves striker Raul Jimenez score his first goal since suffering a fractured skull 10 months ago in a Premier League match against Arsenal.

And, frankly, even Saints fans will tip their cap to the lone goal scorer in a 1-0 Southampton loss on Sunday.

[ MORE: Three things we learned ]

It won’t hurt that Jimenez’s goal was powerful and technical, the Mexican striker bodying up Jan Bednarek and making Mohammed Salisu look silly before slotting home.

The wait was over, the relief and jubilation written all over Jimenez.