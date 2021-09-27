Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings were fun to dish out after a wild north London derby which saw the Gunners prevail.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal were 3-0 up in the first half thanks to Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, as they tore Tottenham apart on the counter.

Heung-min Son’s goal for Tottenham was nothing more than a consolation, as they were second best throughout.

Below are the Arsenal – Tottenham player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 for each player and analysis on their performance.

Arsenal player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale: 7 – Made one good stop from Son in the first half and denied Kane in the second. Solid. Couldn’t do much on Son’s goal and tipped Moura’s shot onto the bar.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 7 – Linked up well with Saka on the right. Very good in the air.

Ben White: 7 – Calm and composed and shut off the angles for Son and Kane well.

Gabriel: 7 – Won the battle with Kane easily. If he is fit, he starts.

Kieran Tierney: 7 – Some good runs down the left and shut down Moura.

Thomas Partey: 8 – Forced Lloris into a good stop, dominated midfield.

Granit Xhaka: 7 – Kept things ticking over nicely alongside Partey.

Emile Smith Rowe: 8 – Exceptional. Goal and an assist. Led fast counters. Incisive.

Martin Odegaard: 8 – Pressed high and so much quality on the ball. Silky.

Bukayo Saka: 9 – Goal and an assist and a constant threat. Forced Lloris into a good save in second half. He’s back to his very best.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7 – Took his goal really well and ran Sanchez ragged.

Substitutes

Albert Sambi Lokonga (82′ on for Xhaka): N/A

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (87′ on for Saka): N/A

Nuno Tavares (87′ on for Smith Rowe): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Made a couple of good stops in the first half. Couldn’t do much on the goals.

Japhet Tanganga: 4 – Not a right back. Destroyed by Tierney and Smith Rowe. Subbed off at half time.

Davinson Sanchez: 4 – Dragged all over the place by Aubameyang. Poor positioning.

Eric Dier: 4 – Caught out of position on the Smith Rowe goal. Poor in possession. Having a tough time.

Sergio Reguilon: 4 – Saka gave him a torrid time. Decent cross for Son’s goal, though.

Dele Alli: 3 – Barely noticed he was on the pitch in the first half. Subbed off at half time.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 5 – Worked hard but had little help in midfield.

Tanguy Ndombele: 3 – Hardly got on the ball and looked disinterested.

Lucas Moura: 5 – Some decent runs, never stops running. Shot deflected onto the bar.

Harry Kane: 5 – Headed wide in first half, denied by Ramsdale in second and lobbed another shot wide. Doesn’t seem like himself.

Heung-min Son: 5 – Wayward on his deliveries. One shot in first half and scored the lone Spurs goal in the second. That was about it.

Substitutes

Emerson Royal (45′ on for Tanganga): 6 – Provided an attacking threat.

Oliver Skipp (45′ on for Dele Alli): 6 – Booked and helped wrestle back control of midfield.

Bryan Gil (68′ on for Ndombele): 6 – Won ball back well for Son’s goal.

