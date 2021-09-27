Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.
This week the marquee games is PSG vs Manchester City and the Parc des Princes, as the two favorites to win it all collide in the group stage. When Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola are both involved, it’s always a good time.
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 2 is Sept. 28-29
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 fixtures
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Tuesday
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan — 12:45pm ET
Ajax vs Besiktas — 12:45pm ET
Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City
Porto vs Liverpool
RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta vs Young Boys — 12:45pm ET
Zenit vs Malmo — 12:45pm ET
Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille
Juventus vs Chelsea
Benfica vs Barcelona
Manchester United vs Villarreal
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax
Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Tuesday
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Inter Milan
Ajax 3-1 Besiktas
Real Madrid 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Man City
Porto 1-2 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 3-2 Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta 2-2 Young Boys
Zenit 1-1 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-2 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 4-1 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 Lille
Juventus 2-1 Chelsea
Benfica 1-3 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Paris Saint-Germain (+400)
Man City (+400)
Bayern Munich (+550)
Chelsea (+700)
Liverpool (+800)
Manchester United (+1200)
Real Madrid (+1400)
Juventus (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+2800)
Barcelona (+3300)
Atalanta (+6000)
Inter Milan (+6000)
Sevilla (+6000)
Ajax (+6000)
AC Milan (+9000)
RB Leipzig (+12500)
Villarreal (+15000)
Porto (+15000)
Wolfsburg (+15000)
Benfica (+20000)
Lille (+20000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+20000)
Sporting Lisbon (+30000)
Dynamo Kiev (+30000)
Young Boys (+30000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)
Besiktas (+50000)
Malmo (+50000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+50000)
