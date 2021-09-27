Juventus vs Chelsea: How to watch, team news, odds, predictions

Juventus vs Chelsea: It’ll be the first of two Group H-deciding clashes between UEFA Champions League giants when Juventus and Chelsea meet at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from their first defeat of the 2021-22 season after they were beaten by Manchester City in Premier League play on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s side was left frustrated and a bit baffled by Pep Guardiola’s switch to a 3-5-2, a formation in which Massimiliano Allegri used to deploy Juventus in his first stint at the club, but is yet to do so since returning over the summer.

Injuries became something of a worry for Chelsea over the weekend, with mason Mount, Jorginho and Reece James all joining Christian Pulisic on the injury report in recent days. Mount is the likeliest of the group to be available on Tuesday, while the others appear to be 50-50 hopefuls at best.

Juventus, meanwhile, are struggling quite badly back in Italy. The recently dethroned nine-time Serie A champions sit 10th in the table after six games (8 points). They are, however, riding the momentum of back-to-back wins after knocking Spezia and Sampdoria in the span of three days last week.

Adjusting to life without Cristiano Ronaldo, who could singlehandedly drive an attack forward and score crucial goals, is proving challenging. While it’s true there are more shots to go around for the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, there is also greatest responsibility and expectation placed upon said shots. So far, all three players have scored twice in Serie A play. Unfortunately, two of the three are currently injured and won’t play on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Juventus vs Chelsea, a heavyweight clash in Turin.

Juventus team news, injuries

Morata and Dybala are both out for a few weeks alongside midfielder Arthur, who is yet to make his season debut, while Adrien Rabiot is expected to make his return from a short-term injury.

Chelsea team news, injuries

Pulisic, Jorginho and James are doubts for Wednesday, while Tuchel previously said that Mount’s injury was just a knock and he would have likely played against Manchester City if the game was on Sunday, a day later.

Prediction

This one looks like a tight, tactical battle between two managers known for incredible attention to tactical details. Perhaps the high-intensity nature of their weekend clash, plus the travel factor, will leave Chelsea a bit short of their very best. Juventus are good enough to turn that into a win, but a draw is most likely. Juventus 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

