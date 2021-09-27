Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT star Tobin Heath made her debut for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, as the Gunners hammered Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners to remain top of the table after a fine start to the season which has seen them beat the top two teams from last season, Chelsea and now Man City.

Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema scored early for Arsenal, while Kim Little scored twice and Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson added a goal each.

With three wins from three to start the season and 12 goals scored, Arsenal will push Manchester City and Chelsea all the way for the WSL title this season.

They Gunners are also in the Champions League group stage which kicks off next week and new head coach Jonas Eidevall has had a huge impact in his first few months in charge.

How did Tobin Heath get on?

Heath came on as a substitute late in the second half as the forward, 33, is playing in consecutive WSL campaigns.

The USWNT veteran (who has two World Cups and two Olympic Gold medals) spent last season at Manchester United before multiple injuries cut short her 2020-21 campaign.

The New Jersey native scored eight goals in four appearances for Manchester United last season in the WSL. She revealed when she signed for Arsenal earlier this month that she is an Arsenal fan and fell in love with the club as a youngster.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

That said, Heath will probably have to wait a little while to become a starter in this Arsenal team because the likes of Beth Mead, Miedema and Katie McCabe have all had superb starts to the current season.

But there’s no doubt Heath will be a star for Arsenal, who look much improved and will be battling right at the top of the WSL.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports