Champions League: Sheriff’s monumental upset at Real Madrid; Atleti wins

You don’t need an introduction. Let’s get right to the history.

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

Forget the deputy, Real Madrid forgot the sheriff.

Result of the year, result of the decade, result of the… history of the sport?

Sheriff Tiraspol, fresh off beating Shakhtar Donetsk, wasn’t worried when it tossed away a surprise lead at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano assisted both goals in the Shakhtar win and assisted Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s 25th-minute opener before Adama Traore (another Adama Traore, not the Wolves star) buried a stunning 89th-minute winner.

Karim Benzema’s 65th-minute penalty in-between was Real’s only goal.

🚨😱🔥 Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol winning 2-1 late on at Real Madrid thanks to this stunning goal! You have got to be kidding me. One of the biggest shocks in Champions League history. #RMFC #UCL 🎥 @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/blMmUgRmcC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 28, 2021

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Jude Bellingham sets up Donyell Malen in the 37th minute and that’s all BVB needed at home.

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Jesse Marsch’s men are 0-2 after Christopher Nkunku’s goal was rendered a footnote by Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits, as all three goals came before halftime.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City — THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Man City was the superior team, but Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lionel Messi scored stunners to give PSG a 2-0 record in Paris.

Porto 1-5 Liverpool — THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Mohamed Salah is very, very good. He scored twice, so did Roberto Firmino, and Curtis Jones provided two assists in Portugal, as Liverpool led 3-0 before Mehdi Taremi got Porto on the board.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

There were 23 shots in Ukraine, but only three saves required in a disappointing affair.

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

A goal and an assist for Stephen Berghuis keeps Ajax flying.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid

An extremely-harsh second yellow to Franck Kessie put Milan’s 1-0 lead in serious jeopardy with an hour left to play in Italy.

Franck Kessie picks up a second yellow inside 29 minutes 😳 pic.twitter.com/2uH4OAYh0F — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 28, 2021

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures

Atalanta vs Young Boys — 12:45pm ET

Zenit vs Malmo — 12:45pm ET

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille

Juventus vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Barcelona

Manchester United vs Villarreal

Follow @NicholasMendola