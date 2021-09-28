Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the USMNT star’s ankle injury is not yet fully recovered.

“Christian is out due to injury,” Tuchel said when asked about his availability for the UEFA Champions League game at Juventus on Wednesday.

USMNT fans will be hoping that Pulisic can play some part in Chelsea’s game against Southampton this Saturday.

Pulisic, 23, suffered an ankle injury in the USMNT’s 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 9 and has been out since.

Speaking after the win against Tottenham 10 days ago, Chelsea had hoped to have Pulisic back soon.

What is the latest Christian Pulisic injury update?

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after that win at Spurs about a possible timeline for Pulisic’s return, Tuchel said that the League Cup game against Aston Villa on Wednesday would come too soon for Pulisic.

Tuchel added that Pulisic is working hard at Chelsea’s training ground.

“I think for Christian the game against Aston Villa [in the Carabao Cup in midweek] is maybe a bit too close,” Tuchel said. “I hope that I’m wrong but this is my impression. He’s not in training so far but let’s see tomorrow. Maybe if he had a good progression today, maybe it’s possible. It would be super nice for us to have him but for me it’s a bit doubtful.”

However, Pulisic did not feature against Villa or against Manchester City on Saturday, as he battles to be fit for the upcoming international break.

Chelsea travel to Juventus on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in a massive UEFA Champions League clash, and Pulisic will not be on the plane to Turin.

What has been going on with Pulisic this season?

The Pennsylvanian winger had only just returned from a spell out due to testing positive for COVID-19 as he then had to work his way back to full fitness.

Pulisic started the 2021-22 domestic season well, as he scored a penalty kick in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final win and scored in the opening day win against Crystal Palace.

However, as has been the case for much of his young career, injuries have hampered his fast start to the new season and he hasn’t played for the Blues in over a month.

Good news for USMNT

Whenever Pulisic returns for Chelsea, he is now in a race against time to be fit to play for the USMNT in their World Cup qualifiers in October.

That is, obviously, not great news for Gregg Berhalter. The USMNT face Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in October and they look like being pivotal clashes as the latter two nations have started well in qualifying.

Pulisic wore the captains armband in two of the USMNT’s three World Cup qualifiers last month (he only played in two after missing the game at El Salvador) and is clearly the talisman for the Stars and Stripes.

Even a 75 percent fit Pulisic has to start for the USMNT, but his status for these games looks to be up in the air.

