The Europa League group stage is here, as the competition has been revamped for the 2021-22 season and there are mouthwatering ties galore.
After the creation of the Europa Conference League (a third-tier competition which sits underneath the Champions League and Europa League which Tottenham are playing in) there are now 32 teams in the Europa League group stage instead of 48.
That means that the quality is even more concentrated and some huge clubs are in the Europa League group stage this season, including Galatasaray, Lazio, Lyon, Monaco, Napoli, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, Rangers, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, to name just a few of the leading contenders.
Premier League clubs Leicester City and West Ham United qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, as both Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes have their sights set on a deep run in the competition.
Below you will find everything you need to know about the Europa League for the 2021-22 season, and also details on Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Week 2 – Thursday, September 30
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com
Europa League schedule, Week 2
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Bosuilstadion
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic Park
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk
Cegeka Arena
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Fenerbahce vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kom
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Ferencvaros vs Real Betis
Groupama Arena
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb
Cegeka Arena
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Stadio Olimpico
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Legia Warszaw vs Leicester City
Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Ludogorets vs Crvena Zvezda
Huvepharma Arena
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Napoli vs Spartak Moskva
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Olympique Lyonnais vs Brondby
Groupama Stadium
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray
Orange Velodrome
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Rapid Wien vs West Ham United
London Stadium
Thu Sep 30 Thu. 3:00 PM ET
Real Betis vs Ferencvaros
Groupama Arena
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Real Sociedad vs Monaco
Reale Arena
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Sparta Praha vs Rangers
Generali Ceska pojistovna Arena
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland
Estadio Municipal de Braga
Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET
Sturm Graz vs PSV
Merkur Arena
Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET
Europa Conference League – Week 1 (Premier League focus)
Tottenham vs Mura
Odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Sturm Graz (+360) vs PSV Eindhoven (-145) | Draw (+300)
Legia Warsaw (+420) vs Leicester City (-155) | Draw (+290)
Sparta Prague (+170) vs Rangers (+160) | Draw (+235)
Real Sociedad (+125) vs AS Monaco (+210) | Draw (+250)
Fenerbahce (+135) vs Olympiacos (+225) | Draw (+210)
Napoli (-400) vs Spartak Moscow (+1000) | Draw (+520)
Lyon (-475) vs Brondby (+1200) | Draw (+550)
Antwerp (+280) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (-115) | Draw (+290)
Marseille (-155) vs Galatasaray (+400) | Draw (+300)
Lazio (-290) vs Lokomotiv Moscow (+750) | Draw (+420)
West Ham (-400) vs Rapid Vienna (+1000) | Draw (+500)
Ludogorets Razgrad (+140) vs Red Star (+185) | Draw (+245)
Celtic (+270) vs Bayer Leverkusen (-108) | Draw (+275)
Ferencvaros (+400) vs Real Betis (-155) | Draw (+300)
Sporting Braga (+105) vs Midtjylland (+275) | Draw (+235)
Genk (+110) vs Dinamo Zagreb (+260) | Draw (+235)
Predictions
Sturm Graz 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
Legia Warsaw 1-2 Leicester City
Sparta Prague 1-1 Rangers
Real Sociedad 3-2 AS Monaco
Fenerbahce 1-0 Olympiacos
Napoli 3-0 Spartak Moscow
Lyon 4-1 Brondby
Antwerp 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 2-1 Galatasaray
Lazio 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
West Ham 3-1 Rapid Vienna
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 Red Star
Celtic 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Ferencvaros 0-1 Real Betis
Sporting Braga 1-1 Midtjylland
Genk 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb