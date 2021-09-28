Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Europa League group stage is here, as the competition has been revamped for the 2021-22 season and there are mouthwatering ties galore.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

After the creation of the Europa Conference League (a third-tier competition which sits underneath the Champions League and Europa League which Tottenham are playing in) there are now 32 teams in the Europa League group stage instead of 48.

That means that the quality is even more concentrated and some huge clubs are in the Europa League group stage this season, including Galatasaray, Lazio, Lyon, Monaco, Napoli, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, Rangers, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, to name just a few of the leading contenders.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League clubs Leicester City and West Ham United qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, as both Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes have their sights set on a deep run in the competition.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the Europa League for the 2021-22 season, and also details on Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Week 2 – Thursday, September 30

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League schedule, Week 2

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bosuilstadion

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic Park

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk

Cegeka Arena

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp

Bosuilstadion

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Fenerbahce vs Olympiakos Piraeus

Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kom

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Ferencvaros vs Real Betis

Groupama Arena

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb

Cegeka Arena

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moskva

Stadio Olimpico

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Legia Warszaw vs Leicester City

Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Ludogorets vs Crvena Zvezda

Huvepharma Arena

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Napoli vs Spartak Moskva

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brondby

Groupama Stadium

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray

Orange Velodrome

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Rapid Wien vs West Ham United

London Stadium

Thu Sep 30 Thu. 3:00 PM ET

Real Betis vs Ferencvaros

Groupama Arena

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Real Sociedad vs Monaco

Reale Arena

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Sparta Praha vs Rangers

Generali Ceska pojistovna Arena

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland

Estadio Municipal de Braga

Thu Sep 30 12:45 PM ET

Sturm Graz vs PSV

Merkur Arena

Thu Sep 30 3:00 PM ET

West Ham United vs Rapid Wien

London Stadium

Europa Conference League – Week 1 (Premier League focus)

Tottenham vs Mura

Sturm Graz (+360) vs PSV Eindhoven (-145) | Draw (+300)

Legia Warsaw (+420) vs Leicester City (-155) | Draw (+290)

Sparta Prague (+170) vs Rangers (+160) | Draw (+235)

Real Sociedad (+125) vs AS Monaco (+210) | Draw (+250)

Fenerbahce (+135) vs Olympiacos (+225) | Draw (+210)

Napoli (-400) vs Spartak Moscow (+1000) | Draw (+520)

Lyon (-475) vs Brondby (+1200) | Draw (+550)

Antwerp (+280) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (-115) | Draw (+290)

Marseille (-155) vs Galatasaray (+400) | Draw (+300)

Lazio (-290) vs Lokomotiv Moscow (+750) | Draw (+420)

West Ham (-400) vs Rapid Vienna (+1000) | Draw (+500)

Ludogorets Razgrad (+140) vs Red Star (+185) | Draw (+245)

Celtic (+270) vs Bayer Leverkusen (-108) | Draw (+275)

Ferencvaros (+400) vs Real Betis (-155) | Draw (+300)

Sporting Braga (+105) vs Midtjylland (+275) | Draw (+235)

Genk (+110) vs Dinamo Zagreb (+260) | Draw (+235)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Predictions

Sturm Graz 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Legia Warsaw 1-2 Leicester City

Sparta Prague 1-1 Rangers

Real Sociedad 3-2 AS Monaco

Fenerbahce 1-0 Olympiacos

Napoli 3-0 Spartak Moscow

Lyon 4-1 Brondby

Antwerp 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marseille 2-1 Galatasaray

Lazio 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

West Ham 3-1 Rapid Vienna

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 Red Star

Celtic 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Ferencvaros 0-1 Real Betis

Sporting Braga 1-1 Midtjylland

Genk 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Follow @JPW_NBCSports