Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must be near perfect to ‘have a chance’ v Man City

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was simply fantastic in a 5-1 demolition of Porto in Portugal that made a draw at Brentford feel like a thing of the past.

At least defensively.

Liverpool has now scored 20 goals in September and has three-plus goals in six-straight matches, including Champions League wins over Milan and Porto.

They look, quite frankly, venomous, but that’s not easing Klopp’s mind ahead of a visit from Man City on Tuesday, as the PL champions were dominant in Paris against Paris Saint-Germain but lost 2-0 to goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lionel Messi.

“We need a complex and a complete performance to have a chance, but I am really looking forward to it,” Klopp said. “I am really looking forward to playing at home again (against City) after a while. We have to work hard and we have to work hard in all the games. Like tonight, last Saturday (against Brentford), it is always really tough. “But now we have two days more until the Man City game and that will be helpful. We will be fresh again and then we will give it a go, that is it.”

The 11:30am ET Sunday kickoff between the Reds and City at Anfield will be electric, as what’s become perhaps the circled date on the PL calendar in recent years pits No. 1 Liverpool against its closest challenger (who happens to be the reigning PL champion).

