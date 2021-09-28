Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our sixth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal and West Ham dominate our player Power Rankings after some impressive wins, as plenty of the big boys continue put down a marker early in the season.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 5

1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

2. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – New entry

3. Jack Grealish (Man City) – New entry

4. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry

5. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 3

7. Jose Sa (Wolves) – New entry

8. Ruben Dias (Man City) – New entry

9. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

10. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – New entry

11. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – New entry

12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry

13. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even

14. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – Even

15. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – New entry

16. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – New entry

17. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) – Even

18. Neal Maupay (Brighton) – Up 1

19. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – New entry

20. Vitaly Yanelt (Brentford) – New entry

