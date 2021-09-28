PSG vs Manchester City will take center stage across the globe on Tuesday, as the two favorites to win the competition collide in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who has been injured over the last week but it looks like he will return to play against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for PSG as he is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in an incredible front three.

“What he has done in his career is more than exceptional and hopefully tomorrow he can play for the benefit of the game,” Pep Guardiola said when asked about Messi.

City, though, go into this game as big favorites as they dominated Chelsea in a big win in the Premier League at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will lock horns once again, as PSG aim to get revenge for being knocked out of the Champions League semifinals by City last season. And PSG need a big win at home against Man City to ignite their Champions League hopes, as they drew 1-1 away at Club Brugge in the opening game of the group stage.

“Last season they were a fantastic team and it was a tight game and now they have Messi. They are huge competitors. It’s a new game, it’s the group stage, it’s different. We will see.”

When all is said and done, both Manchester City and PSG will expect to be in the UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg in May and anything less than a Champions League trophy will be seen as a failure.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of PSG vs Manchester City, a heavyweight clash in Paris.

PSG team news, injuries, lineups

The big injury concern this week has been Lionel Messi, but after he missed Ligue 1 games against Metz and Montpellier, the Argentine superstar is back in team training and looks set to feature against Man City. Sergio Ramos has been battling with a calf problem, but Marco Verratti is fit and starts. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starts over Keylor Navas, after the Costa Rican ‘keeper had the No. 1 jersey.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Ander Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineups

Ilkay Gundogan is definitely out, while John Stones is working his way back towards full fitness. Manchester City’s injury concerns have eased in recent weeks and in their big win at Chelsea at the weekend they finally had Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish all starting together in attack.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PSG are the underdogs and are priced at +205 to win at home, while Man City are +125 to win. The draw at +250 looks enticing.

Prediction

This is going to be a tight, intense battle and it feels like PSG could come up with a big win. City had an intense battle away at Chelsea on Saturday and expended an incredible amount of energy. I’m going for a draw, which City will be much happier with. PSG 1-1 Manchester City

How to watch PSG vs Manchester City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

