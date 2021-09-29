Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, start time, live stream link, TV, odds

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT
Brighton vs Arsenal could find the visitors back into a European position early in the season following a horrendous start to the season (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

That would mean solving a Brighton and Hove Albion side that’s been pretty darn good and is riding the energy of a stoppage-time derby draw against Crystal Palace.

WATCH BRIGHTON VS ARSENAL LIVE – STREAM LINK

And there are plenty of Gunners who still feel pretty negative about the scorer of that equalizer, Neal Maupay, due to a fiery fight two years ago.

Maupay may ask if Arsenal’s learned humility as it pursues a fourth-straight win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal, as the hosts aim to stay near first place and the visitors hope to pull within a point of the Seagulls.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Adam Webster and Steven Alzate are out, while Danny Welbeck seems unlikely to be ready for his old club (though that fact alone could aid his chances. Enock Mwepu (groin) and Yves Bissouma (knee) are 50-50 shots.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Granit Xhaka’s projected three-month recovery from a knee injury accounts for the lone Arsenal absence.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

There’s not a ton dividing any outcome here, as a Brighton win nets +190, an Arsenal win +150, and a draw +215

Prediction

This could really be a beauty, and we’re hopeful that Brighton’s wide-open attack forces Arsenal to play the same way (and that it can solve former center back Ben White). Brighton 2-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

