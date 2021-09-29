Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

This week the marquee game was PSG vs Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, as the two favorites to win it all collided in the group stage. When Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola are both involved, it’s always a good time.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 2 is Sept. 28-29

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 fixtures

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Tuesday

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta vs Young Boys — 12:45pm ET

Zenit vs Malmo — 12:45pm ET

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille

Juventus vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Barcelona

Manchester United vs Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Inter Milan

Ajax 3-1 Besiktas

Real Madrid 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Man City

Porto 1-2 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 3-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 2-2 Young Boys

Zenit 1-1 Malmo

Wolfsburg 1-2 Sevilla

Bayern Munich 4-1 Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 Lille

Juventus 2-1 Chelsea

Benfica 1-3 Barcelona

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

