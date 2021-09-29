Wolves vs Newcastle: How to watch, start time, live stream link, TV, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hardly matters who is home or away, high or low on the table, Wolves vs Newcastle has led to a distinct result more often than not in recent Premier League history (start time 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

So perhaps Newcastle can pick up a result despite Wolves’ status as the better team by almost every early-season metric.

Newcastle and Wolves have drawn 1-1 in their last five Premier League meetings, but Raul Jimenez has put his name back onto the score sheet and will be planning for more at the Molineux on Saturday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Newcastle.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Wolves are still waiting on Hugo Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, and Jonny Otto, but Rayan Ait Nouri might be ready to return from a concussion.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, and Martin Dubravka headline the list of Newcastle stars out until at least the international break. Freddie Woodman (knock) could come back but Paul Dummett is still out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are heavy favorites to win at -154, and a draw gives worse odds (+300) than a straight-up Newcastle win (+380).

Prediction

Newcastle’s produced its fair share of surprises but Wolves have looked better and better en route to the win column. Without Shelvey and Wilson, the Magpies are also more shorthanded than Neto and Jonny-less Wolves. Adama Traore, Miguel Almiron, Jimenez, and Allan Saint-Maximin will still entertain. Oh, heck, let’s do it: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

